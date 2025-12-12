Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/11/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/11/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $345.00 to $311.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $271.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

11/24/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $352.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $335.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $339.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $321.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

11/3/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $325.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new $321.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/27/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $356.00 to $339.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $340.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $365.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

