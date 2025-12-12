KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 15th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 107.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 423.43, a current ratio of 423.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

