Karpus Management Inc. Takes $8.98 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,776,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 284,177 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 227,343 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 188.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 125,675 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 118,188 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $41.91 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

