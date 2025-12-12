FleetPartners Group Limited (FPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 477.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 14th.
FleetPartners Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $606.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.
FleetPartners Group Company Profile
