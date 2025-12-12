Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.7% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 172.7% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 264,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.