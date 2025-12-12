Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,214 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.9852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 744.0%.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

