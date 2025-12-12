OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $578.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,377.20. This trade represents a 32.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.