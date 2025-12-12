Alan Rappaport Acquires 2,819 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,593.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $61,287.66. This represents a 54.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE PML opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $8.70.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
