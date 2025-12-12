Alan Rappaport Acquires 2,819 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,593.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $61,287.66. This represents a 54.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $5,026,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1,138.7% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,299 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 538,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

