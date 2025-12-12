Donna McMaster Purchases 200,000 Shares of Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP) Stock

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP – Get Free Report) insider Donna McMaster purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$17,800.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells branded screening, architectural shading, and commercial agricultural/horticultural fabric products. It offers fabrics, such as architectural shade and horticultural knitted fabrics; all-weather advertising banners; coated polyfabrics; commercial netting, and agricultural shade and protection products; and food-grade coated non-wovens for agricultural, horticultural, aquacultural, construction, mining, packaging, and advertising industries under the GALE Pacific brand.

