Sam Pazuki Buys 350,000 Shares of Aumega Metals (ASX:AAM) Stock

Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM – Get Free Report) insider Sam Pazuki acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$12,600.00.

Sam Pazuki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Sam Pazuki acquired 663,000 shares of Aumega Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$25,857.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Sam Pazuki bought 294,583 shares of Aumega Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,899.57.

Aumega Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63.

