Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 824,381 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Exxon Mobil worth $637,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,621,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $503.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

