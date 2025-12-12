BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,833 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 395,055 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,027,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 187,409 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 235.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 61,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

