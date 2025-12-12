Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,679 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $898,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5%

LLY opened at $1,008.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $935.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.80. The firm has a market cap of $953.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.