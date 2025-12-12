Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $598.42 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $443.21 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

