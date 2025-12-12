Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Lovesac updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.880-2.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.150-0.490 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Down 7.8%

LOVE opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $185.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lovesac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 306,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 219,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

