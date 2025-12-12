Karpus Management Inc. Buys 212,050 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 1,057.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 478.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $102.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

