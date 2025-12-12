REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 3.86%.REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of REVG opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. REV Group has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 798.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Baird R W lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

