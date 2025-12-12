Karpus Management Inc. Sells 58,745 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. $NBXG

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,745 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $52,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at $14.61 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

