VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Zacks reports. VersaBank had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 million.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VersaBank during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,052,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBNK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VersaBank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded VersaBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of VersaBank from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

