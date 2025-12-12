Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Butler National had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%.

Butler National Stock Up 15.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.30. Butler National has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.