Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 EPS for the quarter, reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 95.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.85. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 52.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LLOY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 102 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.50.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 138,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £116,527.32. Also, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 217,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £182,694.96. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

