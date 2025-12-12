Karpus Management Inc. Raises Position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,075 shares during the period. Drugs Made In America Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 9.41% of Drugs Made In America Acquisition worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance

DMAA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

