American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,335,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,370,489,000 after buying an additional 78,538 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $384.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $385.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

