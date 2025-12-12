Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT Holdings Lifted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,137 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up 2.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $78,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,558,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 280,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

