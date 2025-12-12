Meteora Capital LLC Sells 259,996 Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

Meteora Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,996 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Cantor Equity Partners worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cantor Equity Partners by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 2,298,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 412,079 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $696,000.

Insider Activity at Cantor Equity Partners

In other news, major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,607,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,048,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,721.97. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cantor Equity Partners Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CEPO opened at $10.54 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 million and a PE ratio of 62.00.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

