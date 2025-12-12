Meteora Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yorkville Acquisition Corp. $YORKU

Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:YORKU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,074,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,000. Yorkville Acquisition comprises about 2.3% of Meteora Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yorkville Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $14,738,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Yorkville Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,400,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yorkville Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yorkville Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000.

Yorkville Acquisition Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of YORKU stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Yorkville Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65.

Yorkville Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

