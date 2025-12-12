Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Ford Motor Company $F

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 229,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 47.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

