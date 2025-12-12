Meteora Capital LLC Sells 59,986 Shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC

Meteora Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,986 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vine Hill Capital Investment worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $18,666,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,202,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Trading Down 0.4%

VCIC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.08. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vine Hill Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:VCIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

