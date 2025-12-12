Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 303.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,052 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.10. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

