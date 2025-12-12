Meteora Capital LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Bayview Acquisition Corp. $BAYA

Meteora Capital LLC cut its stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,796 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned 6.16% of Bayview Acquisition worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 33.2% in the first quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter.

BAYA opened at $11.60 on Friday. Bayview Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bayview Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

