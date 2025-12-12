31,313 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,251,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,120,751,000 after acquiring an additional 198,370 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,015,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,709,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,752,000 after purchasing an additional 458,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,710,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.33 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

