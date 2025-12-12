Meteora Capital LLC Makes New $25.67 Million Investment in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,490,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,674,000. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I accounts for approximately 4.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 21,750.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 49,809 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 405.0% during the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,834 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ BACQ opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

