Meteora Capital LLC Makes New $9.67 Million Investment in SIM Acquisition Corp. I $SIMA

Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 927,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000. SIM Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 1.8% of Meteora Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned 3.02% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $7,822,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 73.1% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 131.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 358,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $20,366,000.

Shares of SIMA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:SIMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

