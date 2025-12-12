Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 514.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Teleflex worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.50%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $114.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

