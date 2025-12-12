Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after purchasing an additional 126,501 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.2% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 534,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $93.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,264.78. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 201,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,553,143 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

