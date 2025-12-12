Randall Fields Sells 3,000 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,640. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ReposiTrak Stock Performance
ReposiTrak stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.
ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ReposiTrak has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRAK
ReposiTrak Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReposiTrak
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.