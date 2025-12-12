Randall Fields Sells 3,000 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,640. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

ReposiTrak stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRAK. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 383,283 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 7.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak in the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ReposiTrak has an average rating of “Hold”.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

