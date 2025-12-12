Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 752.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Insulet by 299.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Insulet by 41.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,130,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $294.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $390.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

