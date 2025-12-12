Insider Selling: AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Major Shareholder Sells $39,613.90 in Stock

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $39,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 545,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,386.10. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, December 9th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 133,722 shares of AlphaVest Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,908,212.94.

On Monday, December 8th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 82,002 shares of AlphaVest Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,136,547.72.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Down 33.6%

Shares of ATMV stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlphaVest Acquisition ( NASDAQ:ATMV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 23.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 233,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 44,730 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 96.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AlphaVest Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on ATMV

About AlphaVest Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.