Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $3.04 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,926,000 after acquiring an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,383,000 after purchasing an additional 317,781 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,876,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,586,000 after buying an additional 102,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,798,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of RB Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,854,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.