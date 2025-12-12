Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $3.88 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $377,165.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,143.60. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,274 shares of company stock worth $2,948,167. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

