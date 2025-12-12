Heidi Wagner Sells 14,000 Shares of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) Director Heidi Wagner sold 14,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,555. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of -1.72. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%.The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $12.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

