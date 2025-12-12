Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $3.13 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $7,154,172 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.