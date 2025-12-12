SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Arete Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. SEA has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Internet company based in Singapore to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $623,355,000 after buying an additional 354,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SEA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,219,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $420,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,366 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 137.6% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $281,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 34.3% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,670,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

