Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 111,484 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,484 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises approximately 0.8% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $719,395,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $365,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 35.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 40,664,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of DB stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

