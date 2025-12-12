Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $101.00 target price on Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MTH opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 117.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 102.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 499,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

