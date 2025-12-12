Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $4.31 Million in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Brands by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the second quarter worth $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 54,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,092.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 181,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,704.43. The trade was a 42.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Cramer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,762 shares in the company, valued at $279,396.26. The trade was a 39.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Primo Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Primo Brands Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $16.08 on Friday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.03%.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

