Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.95.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of -153.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -404.44%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

