Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 33,074 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 306,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,931,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,622 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LRCX opened at $168.71 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.