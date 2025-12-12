SRS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 866,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,289,000. Celestica makes up 1.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,135,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 616.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 132,160 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $6,443,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $351.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

