Bradley Pogalz Sells 566 Shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CFO Bradley Pogalz sold 566 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $51,828.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. This represents a 56.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE DCI opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Donaldson by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.